UrduPoint.com

Iran Say Won't Sign Climate Deal While Under Sanctions

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:52 PM

Iran say won't sign climate deal while under sanctions

Iran won't ratify the Paris Agreement on climate change while the Islamic republic remains under sanctions, the head of its environment department said Wednesday

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Iran won't ratify the Paris Agreement on climate change while the Islamic republic remains under sanctions, the head of its environment department said Wednesday.

"For Iran to sign and commit, the first condition is for the oppressive sanctions to be lifted," Ali Salajegheh was quoted as saying by state-run IRNA news agency.

Iran is party to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change but never signed the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit global warming.

That same year, Iran struck a landmark deal with major powers to limit its nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief.

That agreement has been on life support since 2018, when then US president Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out and reimposed crippling sanctions.

"Our principal message in this summit is that countries commit to discussing lifting the sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran as a priority," Salajegheh was quoted saying in Glasgow, on the sidelines of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference.

He also said about his oil-rich country that "Iran's condition for reducing greenhouses gases by four percent by 2030 was the lifting of all sanctions, as it would cost Iran $56 billion Dollars to achieve this objective".

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Nuclear Trump Paris Same Glasgow 2015 2018 All Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Gold prices rise Rs1000 to Rs 125,800 per tola 10 ..

Gold prices rise Rs1000 to Rs 125,800 per tola 10 Nov 2021

2 minutes ago
 FIRs lodged against five Nanbais for selling Roti ..

FIRs lodged against five Nanbais for selling Roti on exorbitant rates

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange turns around, gains 229 po ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange turns around, gains 229 points to close at 46,629 10 No ..

3 minutes ago
 Over 20 Terrorist Groups With Over 23,000 Militant ..

Over 20 Terrorist Groups With Over 23,000 Militants Active in Afghanistan - Mosc ..

5 minutes ago
 Prince Harry Says He Warned Twitter Boss About Pot ..

Prince Harry Says He Warned Twitter Boss About Potential Coup Before Capitol Rio ..

5 minutes ago
 US Contributes to Deterioration of Situation in Af ..

US Contributes to Deterioration of Situation in Afghan Economy - Russia's Patrus ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.