UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Says 117 New Virus Deaths Take Total Past 4,000

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 03:48 PM

Iran says 117 new virus deaths take total past 4,000

Iran's health ministry on Thursday said 117 new deaths from the novel coronavirus took the total to 4,110 in the country, one of the worst-hit by the disease

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Iran's health ministry on Thursday said 117 new deaths from the novel coronavirus took the total to 4,110 in the country, one of the worst-hit by the disease.

Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said another 1,634 people testedpositive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number to66,220.

Related Topics

From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Belgium announces 283 COVID-19 related deaths

5 minutes ago

PM arrives in Quetta, gets briefing on Coronavirus ..

7 minutes ago

Yemen War Ceasefire an Attempt by Saudi-led Coalit ..

2 minutes ago

81% of Saudis confident in Kingdom’s ability to ..

20 minutes ago

S. Koreans Back Use of Tracking Bracelets for COVI ..

1 minute ago

Kuwait reports 55 new coronavirus cases; total 910

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.