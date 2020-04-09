Iran Says 117 New Virus Deaths Take Total Past 4,000
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 03:48 PM
Iran's health ministry on Thursday said 117 new deaths from the novel coronavirus took the total to 4,110 in the country, one of the worst-hit by the disease
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020)
Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said another 1,634 people testedpositive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number to66,220.