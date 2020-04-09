Iran says 117 new virus deaths take total past 4,000

Iran's health ministry on Thursday said 117 new deaths from the novel coronavirus took the total to 4,110 in the country, one of the worst-hit by the disease

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Iran's health ministry on Thursday said 117 new deaths from the novel coronavirus took the total to 4,110 in the country, one of the worst-hit by the disease.

Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said another 1,634 people testedpositive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number to66,220.