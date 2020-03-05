UrduPoint.com
Iran Says 15 New Coronavirus Deaths Raise Toll To 107

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 08:22 PM

Iran on Thursday reported 15 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the national toll to 107, and said it would keep schools and universities closed until early April

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Iran on Thursday reported 15 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the national toll to 107, and said it would keep schools and universities closed until early April.

But the number of the dead could be higher, according to a tally reported by state news agency IRNA.

Data gathered by the agency from medical universities across Iran as of Wednesday night show at least 126 have died, as it lists the toll in Tehran and Gilan -- two of the worst-hit provinces -- as "unknown".

Iran has already suspended major cultural and sporting events and reduced working hours across the country.

"Schools and universities will be closed until the end" of the current Iranian year, health minister Saeed Namaki said in a televised press conference.

The Iranian year ends on March 19 and national holidays then lastuntil early April.

