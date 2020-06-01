Iran says 230 killed in November protests: state media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A senior Iranian lawmaker said Monday that 230 people were killed in November protests sparked by a petrol price hike, state news agency IRNA reported

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :A senior Iranian lawmaker said Monday that 230 people were killed in November protests sparked by a petrol price hike, state news agency IRNA reported.

"During these events 230 people were killed, six of whom were official agents and security forces," said Mojtaba Zolnour, head of the parliament's national security and foreign affairs committee.

"Twenty percent of them were forces keeping order and peace and seven percent were those killed in direct confrontations with security forces," he was quoted as saying by IRNA.