UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Says 77 Now Dead From Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 06:56 PM

Iran says 77 now dead from coronavirus

Iran's health ministry announced on Tuesday that 11 more people had died from the new coronavirus in the past day, bringing the Islamic republic's overall death toll to 77

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Iran's health ministry announced on Tuesday that 11 more people had died from the new coronavirus in the past day, bringing the Islamic republic's overall death toll to 77.

In all, 2,336 people have been infected, including 835 new cases, the biggest increase in a single day since the COVID-19 outbreak began in the country nearly two weeks ago.

"According to the latest figures, 835 new patients have been added" to the overall number of infections, Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said in remarks aired live on state television.

"Unfortunately, we have 11 new deaths, and with this amount we have reached 2,336 new confirmed cases and a total of 77 dead." Iran announced on February 19 its first two deaths from the coronavirus in Qom, a centre for Islamic studies and pilgrims from abroad.

It now has the highest death toll for any country outside China, where the virus has killed more than 2,900 people since late December.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Iranians to stick to hygiene guidelines to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading.

"The health care guidelines for preventing infection from this virus should be observed," Khamenei, who was wearing gloves as he planted a tree, said on state television.

The supreme leader said Iran was being transparent with its figures on the outbreak and accused other countries of trying to conceal them.

Related Topics

Dead Iran China Died Qom February December TV All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Quetta wins the toss, asks Qalandars to bat first

18 minutes ago

RAKEZ meets with power sector leaders at Middle Ea ..

30 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Middle East Energy

30 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler signs agreement to establish Academy ..

30 minutes ago

Darren Sammy rejects rumors of “differences” b ..

34 minutes ago

Over 3,000 Emiratis have applied to become UAE’s ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.