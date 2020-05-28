UrduPoint.com
Iran Says Almost 80% of COVID-19 Patients Recovered as Case Count Nears 144,000

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Iran has grown by 1,812 over the past day and totaled 112,988, or almost 80 percent of the cumulative toll of cases, the Iranian Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianush Jahanpur, said on Thursday.

"We have detected 2,258 new cases of infection over the past 24 hours. The total number of cases has now reached 143,849," Jahanpur said in a daily situation report, released by the Iranian government.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Iran has reached 7,627 people, an increase of 63 from Wednesday, according to the report.

Both, the number of new cases and new fatalities recorded in Iran over the past day is slightly above the recent average. Since early May, when the Iranian government tested waters with easing off the coronavirus-relations restrictions, daily increments in the number of cases per day spiked to consistently around 2,000 and the number of deaths to around 50.

