UrduPoint.com

Iran Says Awaits West's 'political Decisions' In Nuclear Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Iran says awaits West's 'political decisions' in nuclear talks

Western parties have yet to make "political decisions" to conclude talks aimed at restoring the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran said Monday after its chief negotiator returned to Vienna

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Western parties have yet to make "political decisions" to conclude talks aimed at restoring the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran said Monday after its chief negotiator returned to Vienna.

All sides to the negotiations have signalled progress in the talks being held in the Austrian capital, but add that they are at a critical stage.

Iran has repeatedly emphasised the need for the West to make certain "decisions".

"Unfortunately, Western sides and the US haven't still made their political decisions on several remaining issues," Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said at his weekly press conference.

These issues are "in the fields of removal of sanctions, guarantees and some political claims about Iran's peaceful nuclear programme", he said.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Vienna Progress 2015

Recent Stories

Swat White wins Women Volleyball title of Gabeen J ..

Swat White wins Women Volleyball title of Gabeen Jabba Snow Festival

42 seconds ago
 South Waziristan creates history of winning overal ..

South Waziristan creates history of winning overall Tribal Games trophy

44 seconds ago
 Police provide foolproof security to immunization ..

Police provide foolproof security to immunization teams

45 seconds ago
 India growth slows, govt cuts forecasts

India growth slows, govt cuts forecasts

47 seconds ago
 Need for trauma management increased manifold: PGM ..

Need for trauma management increased manifold: PGMI Principal

48 seconds ago
 Book titled 'Historical Interviews' launched

Book titled 'Historical Interviews' launched

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>