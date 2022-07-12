MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) A spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that US President Joe Biden's sanctions policy against Tehran was at odds with his stated goal of reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

"Mr. Joe Biden's emphasis on pursuing the policy of economic and diplomatic pressure against Iran contradicts the United States' continuously expressed willingness to revive the 2015 agreement," Nasser Kanaani said.

The statement came in response to an ope-ed penned by Biden for The Washington Post ahead of his middle East trip, which begins on Wednesday.

Kanaani argued that Biden's approach to Iran was more in line with his predecessor's failed policy of maximum pressure against Iran.

"The current US government, despite its slogans and claims of returning to the agreement and making up for the mistakes of the previous US government, unfortunately in practice, follows the same approach by continuing sanctions and economic pressure," he said further.

Ex-President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the deal that curbed Iran's nuclear research in return for sanctions easing. Kanaani said the US exit "caused serious damage to the strategy of multilateral diplomacy to resolve disputes."