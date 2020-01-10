Iran says Canadian delegation en route over plane crash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :A delegation from Canada is heading to Iran to help probe the crash of a Ukrainian airliner that killed all 176 people onboard, including Iranian-Canadian dual nationals, the Iranian foreign ministry said Friday.

"Based on the coordination between Iran and Canada's foreign ministries, a 10-person Canadian delegation is en route to Iran," the ministry said in a statement.

The team will "handle the affairs of the Canadian victims" who died in the crash.

The Boeing 737 crashed early Wednesday shortly after Tehran launched missiles at US forces in Iraq in response to the killing of a top Iranian general in a US drone strike in Baghdad.

Canadian and British authorities have alleged an Iranian missile downed Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, charges Tehran strongly denied on Friday.

The crash is Iran's worst civil aviation disaster since 1988 when the US military said it had shot down an Iran Air plane over the Gulf by mistake, killing all 290 people on board.

Iran and Canada have not had formal diplomatic relations since 2012.

The results of the investigation currently ongoing with "Ukraine, Boeing representatives and monitoring experts" from the countries involved will be "transparently" publicised after its finalisation, the statement added.