UrduPoint.com

Iran Says Claims About Tanker Incidents Meant To Set Stage For New Adventurism

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 10:20 PM

Iran Says Claims About Tanker Incidents Meant to Set Stage for New Adventurism

Conflicting claims around a string of security incidents involving vessels in the Persian Gulf are aimed at setting the stage for further adventurism by the West, Israel and Saudi Arabia in the region, the Iranian armed forces' spokesman said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Conflicting claims around a string of security incidents involving vessels in the Persian Gulf are aimed at setting the stage for further adventurism by the West, Israel and Saudi Arabia in the region, the Iranian armed forces' spokesman said on Wednesday.

"Conflicting reports published by some Western, Zionist, and Saudi outlets regarding maritime insecurity, hijacking ships, etc. in the regional waters are a sort of psychological warfare and done to prepare the ground for new adventurism," Abolfazl Shekarchi said, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

The reaction comes a day after reports emerged that an unknown group of assailants hijacked the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess tanker in the Gulf of Oman and tried to direct it toward Iran.

However, the vessel changed course and began sailing for Oman after the armed group left the ship.

Less than a week before the incident, an Israel-managed oil tanker was subjected to a drone attack off Oman, which resulted in the death of two security guards. Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States all leveled charges against Tehran.

Iran dismissed allegations of its involvement in the incidents, saying that "no shred" of evidence has been presented.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Israel Iran Oman Oil Saudi Tehran United Kingdom United States Saudi Arabia All

Recent Stories

Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality host virtual se ..

Brand Dubai and Dubai Municipality host virtual session for participants selecte ..

7 minutes ago
 Ubaid Qureshi urges int'l community to protect vul ..

Ubaid Qureshi urges int'l community to protect vulnerable children of IIOJK

2 minutes ago
 US Charges 9 in Gun Trafficking Scheme That Suppli ..

US Charges 9 in Gun Trafficking Scheme That Supplied New York City - Justice Dep ..

2 minutes ago
 UK to offer Covid vaccine to healthy 16 and 17 yea ..

UK to offer Covid vaccine to healthy 16 and 17 year-olds

2 minutes ago
 Nation to continue unconditional support to innoce ..

Nation to continue unconditional support to innocent Kashmiris: Liaqat Baloch

36 minutes ago
 Issues With Supplies of Sputnik V's 2nd Component ..

Issues With Supplies of Sputnik V's 2nd Component Abroad to Be Resolved in Augus ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.