Iran Says Claims About Tanker Incidents Meant to Set Stage for New Adventurism

Conflicting claims around a string of security incidents involving vessels in the Persian Gulf are aimed at setting the stage for further adventurism by the West, Israel and Saudi Arabia in the region, the Iranian armed forces' spokesman said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Conflicting claims around a string of security incidents involving vessels in the Persian Gulf are aimed at setting the stage for further adventurism by the West, Israel and Saudi Arabia in the region, the Iranian armed forces' spokesman said on Wednesday.

"Conflicting reports published by some Western, Zionist, and Saudi outlets regarding maritime insecurity, hijacking ships, etc. in the regional waters are a sort of psychological warfare and done to prepare the ground for new adventurism," Abolfazl Shekarchi said, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

The reaction comes a day after reports emerged that an unknown group of assailants hijacked the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess tanker in the Gulf of Oman and tried to direct it toward Iran.

However, the vessel changed course and began sailing for Oman after the armed group left the ship.

Less than a week before the incident, an Israel-managed oil tanker was subjected to a drone attack off Oman, which resulted in the death of two security guards. Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States all leveled charges against Tehran.

Iran dismissed allegations of its involvement in the incidents, saying that "no shred" of evidence has been presented.