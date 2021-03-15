UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Says Compromise Needed To End Nuclear Deal Deadlock

Sumaira FH 50 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 05:38 PM

Iran says compromise needed to end nuclear deal deadlock

Iran's foreign minister said Monday that now was the time for the United States to decide if it will "compromise" to break the deadlock to revive the nuclear deal with Tehran

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Iran's foreign minister said Monday that now was the time for the United States to decide if it will "compromise" to break the deadlock to revive the nuclear deal with Tehran.

"Europeans are used to compromise. Iran and the United States are not. The Americans are used to imposing, and we are used to resisting," Mohammad Javad Zarif said during a videoconference with the Brussels-based European Policy Centre think tank.

"So now is the time to decide. Will we both compromise and go back to the JCPOA? Or will we go back to our own paths?" he said, using the initials for the 2015 accord between Iran and world powers.

The deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, has been hanging by a thread since former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from it in 2018 and reimposed punishing sanctions on Tehran.

Following Joe Biden's US presidential election victory in November, the US, the European parties to the deal -- France, Germany and Britain -- and Tehran have been scrambling to find a way to salvage the pact.

Biden has signalled his readiness to revive the pact that has been largely left in tatters by his predecessor's decision to pull out.

But the new US leader insists Iran first return to its nuclear commitments, most of which it suspended in response to US sanctions, while Tehran demands Washington take the first step by scrapping them.

Zarif repeated the Iranian position that the US needs to return to full compliance before Tehran will roll back steps it has taken that breach the deal.

"We are ready to go back to the JCPOA immediately after the United States goes back to the implementation of the agreement. It is as simple as that. We don't need any further negotiations," he said.

Tehran's top diplomat said that any agreement "involves a give and take", but insisted that despite its flaw the existing deal was the "best agreement we could have".

"The current US administration or the next administration will not be able to achieve a better deal with Iran than the JCPOA. Not with this government and not with any future government. This is the best possible deal," he said.

The European Union -- which serves as mediator for the agreement -- has been seeking to broker fresh talks between Washington, Tehran and the other signatories, but so far those efforts have been rebuffed by Iran.

Related Topics

Election World Iran Washington Nuclear France European Union Trump Germany Tehran United States Tank November 2015 2018 From Government Agreement Best Top

Recent Stories

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

17 minutes ago

President, First lady receives shots of COVID-19 v ..

25 minutes ago

National Women Championship’s Group-B matches su ..

30 minutes ago

Modon, ADCC sign MoU to empower cycling events in ..

43 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid officially inaugurates DIHAD 2021

58 minutes ago

Gold price increases by Rs150 per tola to Rs107,15 ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.