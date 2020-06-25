Iran says coronavirus death toll passes 10,000

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Iran on Thursday announced 134 new deaths from the novel coronavirus took the overall toll in the middle East's deadliest outbreak past 10,000.

"We lost 134 of our compatriots in the past 24 hours and the total number of victims is 10,130," said health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari.