Iran Says Deal Can Be Reached If US Shows Goodwill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Iran says deal can be reached if US shows goodwill

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Iran's top diplomat said Tuesday he believed a new nuclear deal could be agreed with the United States provided Tehran's longtime foe shows sufficient goodwill in talks to begin in Oman on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran's principal aim remained the lifting of sweeping US sanctions.

Trump made the surprise announcement that his administration would open talks with Iran during a White House meeting on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose country is an arch foe of Tehran.

Trump said the talks would be "direct" but Araghchi insisted his negotiations with US middle East envoy Steve Witkoff on Saturday would be "indirect".

"We will not accept any other form of negotiation," Araghchi told official media. "The format of the negotiations... is not the most important thing in my view. What really counts is the effectiveness or otherwise of the

talks.

"If the other side shows enough of the necessary willingess, a deal can be found... The ball is in America's court."

Speaking Monday in the Oval Office, Trump said he was hopeful of reaching a deal with Tehran, but warned that the Islamic republic would be in "great danger" if the talks failed.

