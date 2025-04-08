Iran Says Deal Can Be Reached If US Shows Goodwill
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 06:50 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Iran's top diplomat said Tuesday he believed a new nuclear deal could be agreed with the United States provided Tehran's longtime foe shows sufficient goodwill in talks to begin in Oman on Saturday.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran's principal aim remained the lifting of sweeping US sanctions.
Trump made the surprise announcement that his administration would open talks with Iran during a White House meeting on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose country is an arch foe of Tehran.
Trump said the talks would be "direct" but Araghchi insisted his negotiations with US middle East envoy Steve Witkoff on Saturday would be "indirect".
"We will not accept any other form of negotiation," Araghchi told official media. "The format of the negotiations... is not the most important thing in my view. What really counts is the effectiveness or otherwise of the
talks.
"If the other side shows enough of the necessary willingess, a deal can be found... The ball is in America's court."
Speaking Monday in the Oval Office, Trump said he was hopeful of reaching a deal with Tehran, but warned that the Islamic republic would be in "great danger" if the talks failed.
Recent Stories
Tap Payments receives payment services licence from Central Bank of UAE
FNC showcases its experience during meetings of Secretaries-General of National ..
Presight launches ‘Presight LifeSaver’ for smarter emergency, crisis respons ..
Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology explores collaborat ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s Defence Minister
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 promotes innovation, internati ..
Saud bin Saqr receives son of Dawoodi Bohra leader
Emirati film ‘Mountain Boy’ to debut in GCC cinemas on April 17
Rabdan Academy begins integrating virtual reality into its academic programmes
Saqr Ghobash receives President of Armenia
ADNOC continues to drive manufacturing industry, attract local, foreign direct i ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s External Affairs Minister
More Stories From World
-
Iran says deal can be reached if US shows goodwill6 minutes ago
-
At least 15 dead in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse16 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Zahra calls on UNESCO to foster scientific collaboration addressing common challenges36 minutes ago
-
Maiden call-up for Bangladesh's Sakib for Zimbabwe Test1 hour ago
-
Hong Kong stocks open 1.66% higher after previous day's collapse dan/dhc1 hour ago
-
Australian PM tells voters he's ready for Trump tariffs2 hours ago
-
Breakaway Somaliland's opposition leader wins presidential poll2 hours ago
-
EU prosecutors search Croatian foreign ministry in graft probe2 hours ago
-
Best Belarusian products on display at Djazagro expo in Algeria2 hours ago
-
Russia says retook one of last villages held by Ukraine in Kursk2 hours ago
-
Moscow welcomes US-Iran nuclear talks: Kremlin2 hours ago
-
German semiconductor maker Infineon buys part of US rival Marvell Technology2 hours ago