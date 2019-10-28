UrduPoint.com
Iran Says Death Of IS Leader Should End "U.S. Intervention In Middle East"

Mon 28th October 2019 | 04:53 PM

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :"The death of Islamic State (IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi should end U.S. interventions in the middle East," Iran's government Spokesman Ali Rabiee was quoted as saying by Press tv on Monday.

"Washington's policies are the main reason for the proliferation of terror outfits in the region," Rabiee said.

He also said that al-Baghdadi's death is the end of a symbol of "destructive terrorism," however, his death cannot be interpreted as an end to the ideology of extremism, like IS.

The U.S. President Donald Trump announced Sunday morning in a televised address at the White House that the IS leader al-Baghdadi was killed by the U.S. forces' raid on his compound in northern Syria.

