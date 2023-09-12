Open Menu

Iran Says Detained Swede 'committed Crimes'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2023

Iran's judiciary confirmed on Tuesday that it was holding a Swedish national, saying he had "committed crimes" in the Islamic republic

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :Iran's judiciary confirmed on Tuesday that it was holding a Swedish national, saying he had "committed crimes" in the Islamic republic.

"This Swedish citizen has committed crimes in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran," judiciary spokesman Massoud Satayshi said.

Last week, the European Union said Swedish diplomat Johan Floderus, a 33-year-old who works for the bloc, had been detained in Iran for more than 500 days.

Sayatashi said the Swede was sent "to prison with a legal order".

He said an investigation into the case "is being finalised" and will be sent to the relevant court "in the coming days".

The EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said last week that the bloc had been pushing "relentlessly" for the Swede's release.

The Swedish government has also called on Iran to free Floderus.

Iran announced in July last year that it had arrested a Swede on suspicion of espionage.

Cecile Kohler and her partner Jacques Paris were arrested in May 2022 over accusations of seeking to stir labour unrest during industrial action by teachers.

