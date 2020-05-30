UrduPoint.com
Iran Says End Of US Sanction Waivers Breaches Its Nuclear Rights

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 06:50 PM

Iran Says End of US Sanction Waivers Breaches Its Nuclear Rights

The US move to scrap sanction waivers for nuclear cooperation with Iran violates the Islamic Republic's innate nuclear rights, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said Saturday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The US move to scrap sanction waivers for nuclear cooperation with Iran violates the Islamic Republic's innate nuclear rights, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said Saturday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that waivers for European, Russian and Chinese companies doing business with Iran will expire in 60 days.

"This move disregards the Islamic Republic of Iran's innate rights and disrupts international public order," Abbas Mousavi said in a statement.

He warned that Iran will monitor the impact of US sanctions on its "nuclear rights" granted to Iran under international provisions and the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

"If it leads to negative impacts on Iran's nuclear rights in accordance with international regulations and the provisions of the JCPOA, it (Iran) will take the necessary practical and legal steps," Mousavi added.

The waivers will be scrapped for the Arak reactor, enriched uranium deliveries to the Tehran Research Reactor and exports of Iran's spent nuclear fuel. The Bushehr nuclear power plant will be given a 90-day extension.

