Iran Says Europeans Cannot Invoke Nuclear Deal's Dispute Mechanism

Thu 28th November 2019 | 07:21 PM

Iran says Europeans cannot invoke nuclear deal's dispute mechanism

Iran said on Thursday that Europeans parties to the 2015 nuclear deal cannot trigger a dispute mechanism in the agreement that could lead to sanctions

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Iran said on Thursday that Europeans parties to the 2015 nuclear deal cannot trigger a dispute mechanism in the agreement that could lead to sanctions.

The deal "does not allow the European parties to invoke the mechanism as Iran is exercising its legal right in response to the United States' illegal and unilateral actions," foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, quoted by semi-official news agency ISNA.

His remarks came a day after French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian raised the possibility of triggering the mechanism that could lead to the reimposition of UN sanctions.

