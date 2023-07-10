Open Menu

Iran Says Europeans Share Blame For Nuclear Deal's Failure

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Iran Says Europeans Share Blame for Nuclear Deal's Failure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani accused Germany, France and the United Kingdom of breaking the promises they made under the 2015 nuclear deal, which has been unraveling ever since the United States quit the pact five years ago.

"The US government quit the international agreement illegally and European governments refrained from delivering on the commitments they made under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and to make up for US absence. We are convinced that European governments, specifically three of them, share with the US responsibility for the failure to honor their nuclear commitments," he said.

France, Germany and the UK accused Iran in a joint statement last week of having violated its commitments for four years, following the US withdrawal from the pact in 2018, and claimed that Iran had escalated its nuclear program to "dangerous levels."

Kanaani rejected accusations made by the three as "empty," saying their sanctions against Tehran were illegal and their position unacceptable and non-constructive. He urged the Europeans to stop looking for excuses and finally take up responsibility for the implementation of the nuclear deal.

