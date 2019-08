Iran says foreign minister Zarif to visit Macron in France

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is expected to visit Paris and meet with his counterpart and the French president on Friday, state news agency IRNA reported

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is expected to visit Paris and meet with his counterpart and the French president on Friday, state news agency IRNA reported.

"We will visit Paris on Friday to meet Emmanuel Macron and France's foreign minister" Jean-Yves Le Drian, IRNA quoted Zarif as saying during a gathering of Iranians in Stockholm late Monday.

Zarif is currently on a three-nation tour of Scandinavia and he will also visit China "next week", according to IRNA.