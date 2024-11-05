Open Menu

Iran Says French Couple Imprisoned Since 2022 'in Good Health'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Iran says French couple imprisoned since 2022 'in good health'

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Iran said Tuesday that French nationals Cecile Kohler and her partner Jacques Paris, jailed since 2022, are "in good health", denying recent claims of deteriorating conditions.

"The two are...

in good health, so any claim regarding their poor condition is denied," judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir told reporters in Tehran, citing a report from the authorities.

Kohler and her partner have been jailed in Iran since May 2022 on charges of espionage, a capital offence in the Islamic republic.

In October 2022, Iran's state television broadcast what it said were "espionage confessions" by the two French detainees.

Related Topics

Iran Poor Paris Tehran May October TV From

Recent Stories

Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of S ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accel ..

Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..

1 hour ago
 TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin ..

TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..

1 hour ago
 Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws ..

Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog

3 hours ago
 Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from ..

Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail

4 hours ago
SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, a ..

SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, ask for full court on 26th Cons ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to com ..

Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-relat ..

16 hours ago
 Serbia's construction minister to resign after fat ..

Serbia's construction minister to resign after fatal roof collapse

16 hours ago
 Woman injured in Okara firing

Woman injured in Okara firing

16 hours ago

More Stories From World