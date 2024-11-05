Iran Says French Couple Imprisoned Since 2022 'in Good Health'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Iran said Tuesday that French nationals Cecile Kohler and her partner Jacques Paris, jailed since 2022, are "in good health", denying recent claims of deteriorating conditions.
"The two are...
in good health, so any claim regarding their poor condition is denied," judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir told reporters in Tehran, citing a report from the authorities.
Kohler and her partner have been jailed in Iran since May 2022 on charges of espionage, a capital offence in the Islamic republic.
In October 2022, Iran's state television broadcast what it said were "espionage confessions" by the two French detainees.
