Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned Wednesday that the threat of the Gaza war spreading would grow unless a truce between Israel and Hamas lasts, in an interview as he visited Beirut.

"If this ceasefire starts tomorrow, if it does not continue...

the conditions in the region will not remain the same as before the ceasefire and the scope of the war will expand," Amir-Abdollahian told the Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen television channel, according to Iran's Fars news agency.

"We do not seek to expand the scope of the war," he added. "If the intensity of the war increases, every possibility is conceivable for the expansion of the scope of the war."

Israel and Hamas said Wednesday they had agreed a four-day truce in the Gaza war.