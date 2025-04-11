Open Menu

Iran Says Giving Diplomacy 'genuine Chance' In Oman Talks With US

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Iran says giving diplomacy 'genuine chance' in Oman talks with US

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Iran said Friday it was giving diplomacy a "genuine" chance in nuclear talks with the United States despite mounting pressure from Washington, setting the stage for a showdown in Oman this weekend.

Longtime adversaries Iran and the United States are set to hold talks on Saturday in Muscat, aimed at reaching a potential nuclear deal. President Donald Trump on Monday made a shock announcement that his administration would open negotiations with Iran.

In the lead-up to Saturday talks, the longtime adversaries have engaged in a war of words that saw Trump threaten military action if the discussions fail.

Responding to Trump's threat, an aide to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran could expel UN nuclear inspectors, prompting in turn a US warning that such action would be an "escalation".

On Friday, foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran was "giving diplomacy a genuine chance in good faith and full vigilance.

"

"America should appreciate this decision, which was made despite their hostile rhetoric," Baqaei said in a post on X.

Saturday's talks come after Trump sent a letter last month to Khamenei, urging negotiations and warning of possible military action if Tehran refuses.

Tehran responded weeks later, saying it was open to indirect negotiations and dismissed the possibility of direct talks as long as the United States maintains its "maximum pressure" policy. Trump said the talks would be "direct" but Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has insisted they would be "indirect".

Araghchi and US special envoy Steve Witkoff will lead the talks. Ahead of the planned meeting, Washington continued its "maximum pressure" policy of sanctions on Iran, most recently targeting its oil network and nuclear programme.

