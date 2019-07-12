UrduPoint.com
Iran Says Hits Terrorist Targets Along Border With Iraqi Kurdistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 06:32 PM

Iranian forces have attacked the positions of terrorists, who were planning sabotage acts on Iranian soil, along the shared border with Iraqi Kurdistan, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Iranian forces have attacked the positions of terrorists, who were planning sabotage acts on Iranian soil, along the shared border with Iraqi Kurdistan, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said.

"In retaliation to the recent terrorist acts in northwest and west of Iran, and after Iran's prior warnings to Iraqi Kurdistan officials to prevent terrorists from using its soil to carry out terrorist and anti-security acts against Iran, and KRG's [Kurdistan Regional Government] negligence in this regard, IRGC began targeting terrorist sites and their training camps on the shared borders with Iraqi Kurdistan as of Wednesday," the IRGC statement said, as cited by the Mehr news Agency.

The terrorists were conspiring sabotage acts across Iran, the statement added.

Iraqi Kurdistan is due to take warnings from Iran "seriously" and will not let terrorists use its territory as "a shelter to train, organize and engender Iran's sustainable security by carrying out terrorist attacks," the statement continued.

According to the Iranian army, many militants were killed and injured during the operation. The raid also resulted in at least one death of an IRGC member.

