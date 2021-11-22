UrduPoint.com

Iran Says Hopes For 'constructive' Visit By IAEA Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 07:29 PM

Iran says hopes for 'constructive' visit by IAEA chief

Iran said Monday it hoped a visit by the chief of the UN's atomic watchdog would be "constructive", just days ahead of the resumption of talks seeking to revive the 2015 nuclear deal

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Iran said Monday it hoped a visit by the chief of the UN's atomic watchdog would be "constructive", just days ahead of the resumption of talks seeking to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), was to arrive in Tehran later Monday.

He was expected to meet Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Atomic Energy Organization chief Mohammad Eslami, who is also one of Iran's vice presidents.

"We hope that Rafael Grossi's visit will be as constructive as the previous ones," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters.

"We have always advised the IAEA to stay on the path of technical cooperation, and to not let certain countries pursue their political orientations on behalf of the IAEA." On Friday, the IAEA said Tehran had again increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, many times in excess of the limit laid down in the 2015 agreement.

Grossi's visit comes as Iran readies for talks with world powers in Vienna on November 29 on saving Tehran's 2015 deal with major powers, that promised it sanctions relief in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

"We will leave for Vienna with a full team and a serious will to lift the sanctions," Khatibzadeh said.

"The other parties should also try to come to Vienna to reach a practical and comprehensive agreement." - 'Psychological atmosphere' - The landmark deal was torpedoed in 2018 by then US president Donald Trump's unilateral decision to withdraw Washington from it and impose a punishing sanctions regime.

Iran has since stepped away from many of its commitments, but the administration of US President Joe Biden has advocated a return to diplomacy to save the agreement.

The remaining parties to the deal -- Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia -- will join the talks while the United States will participate indirectly.

Grossi was last in Tehran on September 12, where he clinched a deal on access to monitoring equipment at Iran's nuclear facilities.

On Saturday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Washington was capable of deploying "overwhelming force", and that all options would be open if diplomacy fails to halt Iran's nuclear programme.

Tehran says its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes.

Asked whether Iran feared a US military intervention if negotiations fail, Khatibzadeh pointed to the US military pullout in Afghanistan in August.

"We have seen all their options in a country like Afghanistan and they have seen the outcome of those options; do not believe what they say," he said.

Robert Malley, the US envoy for Iran, also warned on Friday that Tehran was approaching the point of no return and that "time is short" for reviving a nuclear deal.

But Khatibzadeh accused the US of trying to "sell a false narrative to the international community in order to create a psychological atmosphere in the run-up to the Vienna talks", adding that it "will not help them at all".

Related Topics

Afghanistan World United Nations Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France Visit Trump Germany Vienna Tehran Austin United States Turkish Lira August September November 2015 2018 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Sinner in top 10 after ATP Finals

Sinner in top 10 after ATP Finals

29 seconds ago
 Swedish parliament to vote on Magdalena Andersson ..

Swedish parliament to vote on Magdalena Andersson as new PM Wednesday: speaker

30 seconds ago
 Man held for aerial firing, uploading video on soc ..

Man held for aerial firing, uploading video on social media

34 seconds ago
 Sudan frees several civilian leaders held since co ..

Sudan frees several civilian leaders held since coup

36 seconds ago
 PTI MNA's sister death grieves KP Chief Minister

PTI MNA's sister death grieves KP Chief Minister

4 minutes ago
 Commander Qatari Emiri Naval Forces calls on Air C ..

Commander Qatari Emiri Naval Forces calls on Air Chief, lauds PAF's professional ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.