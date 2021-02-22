UrduPoint.com
Iran Says IAEA Chief Visit Led To 'significant Achievement'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 02:00 PM

Iran says IAEA chief visit led to 'significant achievement'

Iran's foreign ministry said Monday a visit by the UN nuclear watchdog chief resulted in a "significant achievement," a day before a law limiting inspections comes into force

Iran's foreign ministry said Monday a visit by the UN nuclear watchdog chief resulted in a "significant achievement," a day before a law limiting inspections comes into force.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi's meetings "resulted in a very significant diplomatic achievement and a very significant technical achievement", foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters.

