Iran says IAEA chief visit led to 'significant achievement'

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Iran's foreign ministry said Monday a visit by the UN nuclear watchdog chief resulted in a "significant achievement," a day before a law limiting inspections comes into force.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi's meetings "resulted in a very significant diplomatic achievement and a very significant technical achievement", foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters.