Iran Says ICJ Ruling Supports Its Case Against US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 10:09 PM

Iran on Thursday said the International Court of Justice had demonstrated in a ruling the legitimacy of its claim to release frozen funds and the "illegal" behaviour of the United States

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ):Iran on Thursday said the International Court of Justice had demonstrated in a ruling the legitimacy of its claim to release frozen funds and the "illegal" behaviour of the United States.

"The verdict of the International Court of Justice handed down on March 30 shows once again the legitimacy" of Iran's positions "and the illegal behaviour of the United States", Tehran's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Hague-based court earlier Thursday rejected Iran's bid to unblock nearly $2 billion in central bank assets frozen by the United States.

While the court based in The Hague ruled it had no jurisdiction over the bank funds, it found that Washington had "violated" the rights of some Iranians and companies whose assets were also frozen.

"In its decision, the court confirmed the violation of obligations by the American government" and "has established the liability of the American government", Tehran said.

It added the verdict was an "important decision" that "correctly rejected all the false defences of the United States" while "acknowledging that Iran was right".

