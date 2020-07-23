Iran Says Indigenous COVID-19 Vaccine Passes Initial Tests "successfully"

Iran's health minister said that a vaccine for the novel coronavirus developed by the Iranian scientists has "successfully" passed the initial tests, Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Iran's health minister said that a vaccine for the novel coronavirus developed by the Iranian scientists has "successfully" passed the initial tests, Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.

Saeed Namaki said Iran has achieved a remarkable success in producing the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It has passed the initial tests and we hope to reach promising stages," said Namaki.

He also said that two local pharmaceutical companies will supply hospitals across the country with Remdesivir, an antiviral drug used for the treatment of COVID-19.

Namaki also expressed Iran's readiness for cooperation with regional nations in the fight against the disease.

Iran's confirmed COVID-19 cases has hit 281,413 as of Wednesday, with 14,853 total fatalities so far.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China. In return, China has delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran.

On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.