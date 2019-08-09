UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Says Israeli Presence In U.S. Maritime Coalition "threatening"

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 06:39 PM

Iran says Israeli presence in U.S. maritime coalition

Iran's Foreign Ministry said Friday that Israel's contribution to a U.S. plan of maritime coalition in the Gulf is a "threat" to the Islamic republic

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Iran's Foreign Ministry said Friday that Israel's contribution to a U.S. plan of maritime coalition in the Gulf is a "threat" to the Islamic republic.

Iran considers the possible Israeli presence in the U.S.-led coalition in the Gulf as a "clear threat to its national security, and reserves the right to counter it," the Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Friday.

"The United States and the illegitimate Zionist regime (of Israel) are responsible for all the consequences of this dangerous move," said Mousavi.

The remarks by the Iranian spokesman came after Israel said it will join what the U.S. calls an effort to boost security of navigation in the Gulf.

On Thursday, Iranian Defense Minister, Brigadier General Amir Hatami, said that the recent U.S. plan to establish a maritime coalition force for escorting ships would not bring security to the Gulf. The regional security is only created by the regional states' cooperation, Hatami said.

Pointing to Israel's willingness to join the U.S.-led coalition, the Iranian defense minister said, such a probable measure would be extremely provocative and have disastrous consequences for the region.

Tensions in the Gulf have been rising recently following the seizure of a British oil tanker by Iran in the strategic Strait of Hormuz and drone confrontations between Iran and the United States over the Gulf waters.

Related Topics

Drone Israel Iran Oil United States All

Recent Stories

CAAC warns Cathay Pacific about aviation safety ri ..

22 seconds ago

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits cattle market

24 seconds ago

Eight die in various incidents in Faisalabad

25 seconds ago

Security beefed up in trains, railway stations on ..

27 seconds ago

Two police officers transferred

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh orders balloting of plots

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.