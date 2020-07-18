Iran says it has sent Ukraine airliner black boxes to France: report

Iran has sent to France the black boxes of a Ukrainian passenger plane its forces accidentally shot down in January, a foreign ministry official said in a media report Saturday

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Iran has sent to France the black boxes of a Ukrainian passenger plane its forces accidentally shot down in January, a foreign ministry official said in a media report Saturday.

"The black boxes were transferred to Paris yesterday by aviation organisation officials and a judge, and their reading will start on Monday," Mohsen Baharvand, deputy foreign minister for international and legal affairs, was quoted as saying by Etemad newspaper.