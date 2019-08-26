UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Says It Has Sold Oil From Ship Freed By Gibraltar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 05:31 PM

Iran says it has sold oil from ship freed by Gibraltar

Iran said on Monday it had sold the oil aboard a tanker that was released this month after being detained for six weeks by the British overseas territory of Gibraltar

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Iran said on Monday it had sold the oil aboard a tanker that was released this month after being detained for six weeks by the British overseas territory of Gibraltar.

The Adrian Darya 1, formerly named the Grace 1, was seized by Gibraltar police and British special forces on July 4 on suspicion of shipping oil to Syria in breach of European Union sanctions.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has sold the oil of this ship and right now the owner and buyer of the oil decides... what the destination of the consignment will be," Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said, quoted by state media.

He did not identify the buyer or say whether the oil had been sold before or after the tanker's detention in the Strait of Gibraltar, on Spain's southern tip.

A court in the British territory ordered the tanker's release on August 15 despite a last-minute legal bid by the United States to have it detained.

The Adrian Darya 1 set sail three days later for the eastern Mediterranean, carrying 2.1 million barrels of oil worth more than $140 million.

The tanker's final port of call is unknown. It had initially listed its destination as Kalamata, Greece before switching it to Mersin, Turkey.

It is now located in the middle of the Mediterranean, its target listed as "for order" meaning it is waiting for its next destination, according to the website MarineTraffic.

Rabiei said the sale and delivery of the oil would go ahead despite the ship being tracked by the United States.

"The destination is determined by the owner of the oil," the Iranian government spokesman said, according to state television.

He accused the United States of "constantly monitoring" the tanker and threatening other countries not to receive it.

"This is more evidence for America's interference at the global level," he said.

Related Topics

Police Syria Iran Turkey European Union Oil Sale Gibraltar Kalamata Spain United States Greece July August Media TV Government Million Court

Recent Stories

News of blacklisting of Pakistan by FATF was part ..

6 minutes ago

Amgen agrees to buy Otezla rights for $13.4 bn: Br ..

3 minutes ago

Pilot presumed dead in Spanish military plane cras ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Larkana reviews Moharram arran ..

3 minutes ago

Uncooperative attitude of NTS staff annoys applica ..

3 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Defense Cooperation at M ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.