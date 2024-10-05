Open Menu

Iran Says Its Allies 'will Not Back Down' In War With Israel

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Iran's supreme leader vowed in a rare address on Friday that his allies around the region would keep fighting Israel, as he defended his country's missile strike on its foe.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's address in Tehran followed Iran's second-ever direct attack on Israel. It was also the first since exchanges of fire between Tehran-backed Hezbollah fighters and Israeli troops escalated into full-blown war in Lebanon.

Speaking ahead of the first anniversary of Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel that triggered the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, Khamenei defended the Palestinian group's "logical and legal" actions and hailed its "fierce defence" against Israeli forces.

The unprecedented Hamas attack resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people, triggering global condemnation but also supporting fire from Iran-backed groups around the middle East, mainly Lebanon's Hezbollah and Yemen's Huthi rebels.

Hezbollah on Friday said it clashed again with Israeli troops on the Lebanese border.

Early Saturday, AFP correspondents in the Lebanese capital heard two explosions and saw smoke rising over Beirut's southern suburbs, after Israeli army Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned residents in part of the area's Burj al-Barajneh neighbourhood to evacuate.

In Jordan and Bahrain, which both have ties with Israel, crowds gathered after Friday prayers in a show of support for Hamas and Hezbollah.

In Amman, demonstrators carried posters hailing the "glory and dignity" of the October 7 attack.

Nearly a year into the Gaza war, Israel has shifted its focus north, aiming to allow tens of thousands of Israelis displaced by cross-border Hezbollah rocket attacks to return home.

Israel's military launched an intensified wave of strikes on Hezbollah strongholds around Lebanon, killing more than 1,110 people since September 23, and forcing hundreds of thousands to flee their homes in a country already mired in economic crisis.

The attacks have killed an Iranian general, a host of Hezbollah commanders and, in the biggest blow to the group in decades, its leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

- Strikes in Yemen -

"The resistance in the region will not back down with these martyrdoms, and will win," Khamenei said in Arabic.

He charged that Israel was a "malicious regime" that would "not last long".

Khamenei's address came as Israel weighs retaliation for Iran's missile attack on Tuesday, which Tehran called revenge for the killing of Nasrallah and other top figures.

One person was reported killed in the Iranian barrage.

Satellite pictures of Nevatim air base in southern Israel showed apparent damage to a structure on Wednesday, compared with a photo taken on August 3.

United States President Joe Biden, whose country is Israel's biggest military supplier, on Friday urged Israel against striking Iran's oil facilities, a day after he said Washington was "discussing" the possibility of such strikes.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Beirut and said his government backs "the efforts for a ceasefire" that would be acceptable to Hezbollah and come "simultaneously with a ceasefire in Gaza".

Biden said the US was working to "rally the rest of the world and our allies" to prevent the fighting from spreading even further.

The US military on Friday said it struck 15 targets in areas of Yemen controlled by Huthi rebels, who have fired missiles at Israel and repeatedly attacked global shipping in the Red Sea.

US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators tried unsuccessfully for months to reach a Gaza truce and secure the release of hostages still held by Hamas.

