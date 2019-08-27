Iran says jails 2 for spying for Israel, including UK dual national

Iran has sentenced two people including a British dual national to 10 years behind bars after convicting them of spying for Israel, the judiciary said on Tuesda

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Iran has sentenced two people including a British dual national to 10 years behind bars after convicting them of spying for Israel, the judiciary said on Tuesday.

Anousheh Ashouri, a woman with British and Iranian citizenship, was found guilty of feeding information to Israel's Mossad spy agency and handed 10 years in jail, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said.

Ali Johari, an Iranian national, also got 10 years for various espionage offences, including "widespread connections with Mossad... and meeting with various elements linked to the Zionists," Esmaili said, quoted by the judiciary's website.