Iran Says Lifting US Sanctions Only Way For Progress In Vienna Talks On JCPOA

February 07, 2022

The removal of US sanctions against Tehran is paramount for moving forward in the ongoing talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

According to ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, the Iranian delegation will depart to Vienna on Tuesday after several days of consultations in Tehran. Other foreign delegations, which also went to their capitals for consultations are expected to return to the Austrian capital the same day to resume the eighth round of JCPOA talks, launched in mid-December. Tehran hopes that all parties, particularly the US, have made all the necessary decisions, the spokesman noted.

"There is no conceivable breakthrough except political decision in Washington," he was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

According to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, the US and the European side in the talks have not yet reviewed some of Tehran's conditions on the issue.

"When considering the latest texts received from the talks in Vienna, part of our demands in the field of lifting sanctions has not yet been considered.

Whether we will be able to come to a good agreement in the coming days depends on the initiative and behavior of the three European countries and the United States," the top diplomat was quoted as saying by the agency.

The signatories to the original nuclear accord were the United States, Iran, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the European Union. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was made.

In May 2018, the Trump administration abandoned the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran, which in response abandoned its commitments under the agreement.

Since April 2021, Vienna has been hosting talks to restore the deal. The seventh round of Vienna talks on bringing Iran back to the nuclear deal and lifting US sanctions ended on December 17. The parties agreed on two drafts of the deal, which included provisions covering Iranian interests.

