UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Says May Extend UN Access If Nuclear Talks 'on Right Track'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 06:42 PM

Iran says may extend UN access if nuclear talks 'on right track'

Iran said Monday it may extend an agreement allowing UN inspectors to monitor some key activities if talks with world powers on its nuclear programme continue "on the right track"

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Iran said Monday it may extend an agreement allowing UN inspectors to monitor some key activities if talks with world powers on its nuclear programme continue "on the right track".

The International Atomic Energy Agency is hosting talks aimed at getting the US to return to a 2015 deal abandoned under former president Donald Trump and lift sanctions, and to bring Iran back to full compliance with nuclear obligations it retreated from in response.

An agreement reached with the IAEA in February is due to expire later this month, potentially impeding the talks in Vienna.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said an option after May 21 could be to extend that date "in case the talks are on the right track and Tehran agrees as well".

"Since we are in no rush to conclude these talks, in addition to not allowing them to drag on... we do not want any date to prevent our negotiating team from precisely carrying out Tehran's instructions," he told reporters.

The "temporary solution" reached in February allowed UN inspectors access to Iran's declared nuclear sites.

But Iran suspended so-called "voluntary transparency measures" -- notably inspections of non-nuclear sites, including military ones suspected of nuclear-related activity.

Tehran also denied the IAEA access to recordings from monitoring equipment that the UN agency installed at its sites to verify its compliance.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said cameras would keep running at the sites but the withheld footage would be deleted if US sanctions are not lifted by the end of the three-month period.

The changes to the monitoring and inspection regime, ordered last year by Iran's parliament, are part of a series of retaliatory measures Iran has adopted in response to Trump's 2018 withdrawal from the deal.

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Abbas Araghchi said Friday he hoped the Vienna talks could reach a conclusion "in the shortest time possible".

Araghchi said the Americans had "expressed readiness to lift a large part of their sanctions" but added that they had not yet gone far enough.

Khatibzadeh said the United States had "accepted a major part of what it has to do" but stressed Iran had also called for the lifting of sanctions that were "meant to destroy" the deal when imposed by the previous US adminstration.

"It is no secret that we have serious disagreements in this field," he said.

Related Topics

World United Nations Iran Parliament Nuclear Trump Vienna Tehran United States February May 2015 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

2 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.