Iran Says May Reconsider Granting Accesses for IAEA Amid Row Over Access Denial to 2 Sites

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Iran may reconsider its position on granting the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to nuclear facilities over the agency's complaint about the lack of opportunity to visit two sites, Iranian Ambassador to IAEA Kazem Gharib Abadi said in a statement.

Last week, Reuters reported, citing the IAEA extraordinary report on Iran's nuclear activities, that Tehran had accumulated more than a tonne of low-enriched uranium ” in violation of the nuclear deal's restrictions ” since scrapping its core commitments under the accord in response to renewed US sanctions. The IAEA urged Iran to provide access to two locations that were listed in the report. The Iranian permanent missions to IAEA said last week that the agency had not provided Tehran with credible reasoning to visit the mentioned sites.

In the statement, shared with Sputnik on late Wednesday, Abadi said that the IAEA had overlooked the fact that the agency was carrying out over 35 missions at Iranian sites each year.

"Such an overlooking is to our deep surprise and sorrow. If such level of providing complementary accesses is not supposed to be acknowledged by the Agency, Iran would be entitled to assume the necessary decisions accordingly," the diplomat said.

Last year, Iran started to reduce its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, which was signed to ensure the peaceful nature of Tehran's nuclear program, in response to US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the agreement.