UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Says May Reconsider Granting Accesses For IAEA Amid Row Over Access Denial To 2 Sites

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:10 AM

Iran Says May Reconsider Granting Accesses for IAEA Amid Row Over Access Denial to 2 Sites

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Iran may reconsider its position on granting the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to nuclear facilities over the agency's complaint about the lack of opportunity to visit two sites, Iranian Ambassador to IAEA Kazem Gharib Abadi said in a statement.

Last week, Reuters reported, citing the IAEA extraordinary report on Iran's nuclear activities, that Tehran had accumulated more than a tonne of low-enriched uranium ” in violation of the nuclear deal's restrictions ” since scrapping its core commitments under the accord in response to renewed US sanctions. The IAEA urged Iran to provide access to two locations that were listed in the report. The Iranian permanent missions to IAEA said last week that the agency had not provided Tehran with credible reasoning to visit the mentioned sites.

In the statement, shared with Sputnik on late Wednesday, Abadi said that the IAEA had overlooked the fact that the agency was carrying out over 35 missions at Iranian sites each year.

"Such an overlooking is to our deep surprise and sorrow. If such level of providing complementary accesses is not supposed to be acknowledged by the Agency, Iran would be entitled to assume the necessary decisions accordingly," the diplomat said.

Last year, Iran started to reduce its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, which was signed to ensure the peaceful nature of Tehran's nuclear program, in response to US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the agreement.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Visit Trump Tehran United States May 2015 From Agreement

Recent Stories

India suspends visas to contain the spread of COVI ..

3 hours ago

KSA announces recovery of first coronavirus-infect ..

3 hours ago

Fujairah charity allocates over AED49 million for ..

4 hours ago

Pakistan's economic fundamentals strong to absorb ..

4 hours ago

UAE launches website for latest updates on coronav ..

4 hours ago

Workshops on environmental pollution for MPAs

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.