Iran Says Military Gave Radio Warnings To US Drone - Letter To UN Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 01:40 AM

Iran Says Military Gave Radio Warnings to US Drone - Letter to UN Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The Iranian military gave repeated radio warnings to the US Navy drone before downing the aircraft over the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres seen by Sputnik on Thursday.

"When the [US] aircraft was returning towards the western parts of the region near the Strait of Hormuz, despite repeated radio warnings, it entered into the Iranian airspace where the air defense system of the Islamic Republic of Iran, acting under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, targeted the intruding aircraft at 04:05 hours local time on the same date at the coordinates N255943 and E570225 near the Kouh-e Mobarak region in the central district of Jask in the Islamic Republic of Iran," Ravanchi said in the letter.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said earlier on Thursday that they shot down the surveillance drone for violating Iran's airspace, an assertion denied by Washington.

