Iran Says New US Sanctions Will Have 'no Impact'

Muhammad Irfan 4 days ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 04:09 PM

Iran says new US sanctions will have 'no impact'

The new economic sanctions that the United States is preparing to impose on Iran will have no "impact", a spokesman for the Islamic republic's foreign ministry said Monday

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The new economic sanctions that the United States is preparing to impose on Iran will have no "impact", a spokesman for the Islamic republic's foreign ministry said Monday.

"We really do not know what (the new sanctions) are and what they want to target anymore, and also do not consider them to have any impact," Abbas Mousavi said at a press conference in Tehran.

More Stories From World

