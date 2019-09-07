Iran says no change in access for UN atomic agency

(@imziishan)

Tehran,(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019) :Iran said Saturday it will allow the UN atomic agency to continue monitoring its nuclear programme, as it detailed its latest reduction of its commitments under a 2015 accord.

"Regarding the monitoring and accesses of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency).

.. so that everything is clear (Iran's) commitments regarding transparency will be followed as before," said Iran's atomic energy organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi.