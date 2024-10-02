Open Menu

Iran Says 'no Exchange' Of Messages With US Before Attack On Israel

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Wednesday that there was "no exchange" of messages with the United States before Iran's missile attack on Israel.

Iran on Tuesday launched a barrage of missiles at Israel in response to the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah alongside Revolutionary Guards commander Abbas Nilforoushan in a strike on the Lebanese capital last week.

Iran's missile attack also came in retaliation for the killing of Palestinian Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in a July strike in Tehran widely blamed on Israel.

"Before the attack, there was no exchange of messages," Araghchi told state tv, adding that Iran communicated with the US after the attack through the Swiss embassy in Tehran.

"The main point of the message we conveyed to the Americans was that we were taking defensive action within the framework of the United Nations Charter," he said.

The Revolutionary Guards said the missile attacks targeted "three military bases" around Tel Aviv as well as air and radar bases, adding that "90 percent" of the missiles "hit their targets".

Araghchi said Iran's "action is concluded unless the Israeli regime decides to invite further retaliation".

