UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Says 'no Obligation' To Let UN Nuclear Watchdog Into Certain Sites

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 05:46 PM

Iran says 'no obligation' to let UN nuclear watchdog into certain sites

Tehran has no obligation to grant the UN's nuclear watchdog access to sites in Iran when it deems that requests are based on "fabricated information", Iran's UN ambassador in Vienna said Wednesday

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Tehran has no obligation to grant the UN's nuclear watchdog access to sites in Iran when it deems that requests are based on "fabricated information", Iran's UN ambassador in Vienna said Wednesday.

"Intelligence services' fabricated information... creates no obligation for Iran to consider such requests," said a statement from Iran's ambassador to the UN in Vienna Kazem Gharib Abadi.

It comes a day after a report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in which it reprimanded Iran for refusing access to two sites which diplomats believe could be connected to Iran's historic nuclear activity.

Gharib Abadi also accused the US and Israel of trying to "exert pressure on the Agency.

.. in order to distort the proactive and constructive cooperation" between the IAEA and Iran.

Israel has claimed that a trove of information obtained by its intelligence services contains new information on a previous nuclear weapons programme in Iran.

The two sites that the IAEA was denied access to were among three locations that the agency had been raising questions over since last summer.

In a second report issued on Tuesday the IAEA reported Iran was continuing to breach the terms of the 2015 nuclear accord with world powers but did not report any restrictions in access to nuclear facilities.

Related Topics

World United Nations Israel Iran Nuclear Vienna Tehran 2015 From

Recent Stories

LHCBA President says AGP Lahore’s office was use ..

21 minutes ago

Police conducted 608 search operations during Febr ..

9 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 1 ..

6 minutes ago

CGSS, Punjab University signs MoU to promote joint ..

10 minutes ago

NAB files reference against MMD officers, others i ..

6 minutes ago

Philippines to resume aid talks with backers of UN ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.