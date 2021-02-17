UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Says None Of Its Military Advisers Killed In Syria By Israeli Air Raids

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:19 PM

Iran Says None of Its Military Advisers Killed in Syria by Israeli Air Raids

None of Iran's military advisers in Syria were caught in recent Israeli strikes, but should they be targeted, Iran would respond, Ali Asghar Khaji, Senior Assistant to Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs, told Sputnik

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) None of Iran's military advisers in Syria were caught in recent Israeli strikes, but should they be targeted, Iran would respond, Ali Asghar Khaji, Senior Assistant to Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs, told Sputnik.

Several media outlets reported earlier in February that Israeli air strikes targeted pro-Iranian fighters in Syria.

When asked about these reports and whether Iranian advisers were targeted, the Iranian diplomat said those were "false claims."

"Should there be any military operation against our military advisers, harsh response will be in sight," the Iranian official, who heads the country's delegation at talks on Syria in Sochi, said on the sidelines of the conference.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Sochi February Media

Recent Stories

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

6 minutes ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Should Move to Dra ..

1 minute ago

US, UK, France, Germany and Italy condemn rocket a ..

21 minutes ago

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi discuss with Egyptian Pres ..

1 minute ago

Ford to Make All New European Passenger Vehicles E ..

1 minute ago

Brazil Halts Vaccination Campaign in 2 More Large ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.