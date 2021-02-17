Iran Says None of Its Military Advisers Killed in Syria by Israeli Air Raids

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) None of Iran's military advisers in Syria were caught in recent Israeli strikes, but should they be targeted, Iran would respond, Ali Asghar Khaji, Senior Assistant to Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs, told Sputnik.

Several media outlets reported earlier in February that Israeli air strikes targeted pro-Iranian fighters in Syria.

When asked about these reports and whether Iranian advisers were targeted, the Iranian diplomat said those were "false claims."

"Should there be any military operation against our military advisers, harsh response will be in sight," the Iranian official, who heads the country's delegation at talks on Syria in Sochi, said on the sidelines of the conference.