Iran says 'nothing new' in UN nuclear watchdog report

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Iran said Wednesday there was "nothing new" in an International Atomic Energy Agency report which said it had recently accelerated production of highly enriched uranium after months of slowdown.

"We have done nothing new and our activity is according to the regulations," said Iran's top nuclear official Mohammad Eslami.

"We were producing the same 60 percent, we didn't change anything and we didn't create any new capacity."

On Tuesday, the IAEA released a report saying Iran "increased its production of highly enriched uranium, reversing a previous output reduction from mid-2023."