Iran says nuclear scientist killed in attack

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :An Iranian nuclear scientist died in hospital from wounds suffered during an attack by "armed terrorists" on Friday, the country's defence ministry said in a statement.

The scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was "seriously wounded" when assailants targeted his car before being engaged in a gunfight with his security team, the statement said.

It added that Fakhrizadeh, who headed the defence ministry's research and innovation organisation, was later "martyred" after medics failed to revive him.