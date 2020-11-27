UrduPoint.com
Iran Says Nuclear Scientist Killed In Attack

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 09:59 PM

Iran says nuclear scientist killed in attack

An Iranian nuclear scientist died in hospital from wounds suffered during an attack by "armed terrorists" on Friday, the country's defence ministry said in a statement

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :An Iranian nuclear scientist died in hospital from wounds suffered during an attack by "armed terrorists" on Friday, the country's defence ministry said in a statement.

The scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was "seriously wounded" when assailants targeted his car before being engaged in a gunfight with his security team, the statement said.

It added that Fakhrizadeh, who headed the defence ministry's research and innovation organisation, was later "martyred" after medics failed to revive him.

More Stories From World

