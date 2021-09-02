UrduPoint.com

Iran Says Nuclear Talks Might Not Resume For 2-3 Months

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Stalled talks aimed at reviving Iran's nuclear agreement with world powers will likely not resume for another two to three months, according to the foreign ministry.

Steered by the European Union, the talks began in April and seek to bring the US back into a deal agreed in 2015. Former US president Donald Trump abandoned the accord in 2018 and began imposing tough sanctions on Iran.

Negotiations were adjourned on June 20, two days after Ebrahim Raisi won Iran's presidential election, and no date has been set for a resumption of dialogue.

"We are not seeking to flee the negotiation table and the... government considers a real negotiation is a negotiation that produces palpable results allowing the rights of the Iranian nation to be guaranteed," Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said during an interview broadcast on Tuesday evening by state television.

