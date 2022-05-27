Iran says one dead in defence research unit 'accident'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iran said Thursday an engineer was killed in an "accident" at a defence research unit in an area near Tehran that hosts a military complex previously scrutinised by the UN nuclear watchdog

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Iran said Thursday an engineer was killed in an "accident" at a defence research unit in an area near Tehran that hosts a military complex previously scrutinised by the UN nuclear watchdog.

The incident late Wednesday came days after a colonel in the Revolutionary Guards, the ideological arm of Iran's military, was shot dead near his home in east Tehran.

Iran's defence ministry, for its part, said it was investigating Wednesday's "accident" at the research unit in the Parchin area, southeast of Tehran.

"In an accident that took place in one of the research units of the defence ministry in the Parchin area, engineer Ehsan Ghadbeigi was martyred and one of his colleagues injured," the ministry said.

"Investigations into the cause of this accident are underway."