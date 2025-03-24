Iran Says Open To Indirect Nuclear Talks With US
Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 05:10 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Iran said on Monday it was open to indirect talks with the United States, after President Donald Trump had demanded negotiations for a new nuclear deal.
"The way is open for indirect negotiations," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, dismissing the prospect of direct talks "until there is a change in the other side's approach towards the Islamic republic".
The top Iranian diplomat said Tehran would not engage in direct talks with Washington under threats and so long as Trump maintain his "maximum pressure" policy.
Under that policy in his first term as president, Trump withdrew the United States from a landmark agreement on Iran's nuclear programme in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on Tehran.
The deal, sealed in 2015 between Tehran and Western powers, required Iran to limit its nuclear ambitions in exchange for sanctions relief.
Western countries including the United States have long accused Iran of pursing a nuclear weapon, which Tehran has denied, insisting its enrichment activities were solely for peaceful purposes.
On March 7, Trump said he had written to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to call for nuclear negotiations and warn of possible military action if Tehran refused.
The letter was delivered to Tehran on March 12 by UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash, Iranian news agency Fars reported at the time.
On Friday Khamenei said US threats "will get them nowhere", warning of reciprocal measures "if they do anything malign" against Iran.
Araghchi on Thursday said Trump's letter was "more of a threat", but added that it could also open up some opportunities and that Tehran would respond soon.
US middle East envoy Steven Witkoff, in an interview published Friday, said Trump's goal was to avoid military conflict by building trust with Iran.
He insisted the letter was not meant as a threat.
Tehran and Washington cut diplomatic ties after Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution that toppled the Western-backed shah.
Since then, the Swiss embassy in Tehran has facilitated communications between the two nations.
Gulf state Oman has also mediated indirect talks on Iran's nuclear issue via the so-called "Muscat process", which Araghchi had said in October was "halted for the time being."
rkh/ami
Recent Stories
CBUAE issues new AED100 banknote
PITB Organizes e-Procurement Training for Judicial Magistrates
Abu Dhabi Biobank launches private cord blood banking services
Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country's different parts before Eid-u ..
EDGE LIF establishes partnership with QuantaSim to empower local talent
Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified construction professional
UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Working Group' meeting
Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore gang-rape case
Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitoring and Quick Response Forest Fo ..
UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International Shooting Championship
Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram Raja
Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Washington
More Stories From World
-
Iran says open to indirect nuclear talks with US2 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: NTT DATA22 minutes ago
-
Vonn takes first comeback podium as Gut-Behrami wins World Cup super-G title31 minutes ago
-
Ingebrigtsen Sr in the dock for alleged abuse of Olympic champ32 minutes ago
-
Stock markets rise on fresh hopes for Trump's tariff approach41 minutes ago
-
Clashes displace 15,000 families in Sudan's North Darfur: UN42 minutes ago
-
Ethiopian, Eritrean officials accused of war crimes during Tigray conflict52 minutes ago
-
Israel attack kills one, gunman 'neutralised': police, medics1 hour ago
-
New French probe seeks 'forgotten' victims of paedophile surgeon1 hour ago
-
Tiger Woods confirms ties with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife Vanessa Trump2 hours ago
-
New Zealand qualify for World Cup but Chris Wood injured2 hours ago
-
Germany survive Italy scare to make Nations League semi-finals2 hours ago