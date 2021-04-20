Iran Says Progress Achieved in Negotiations to Revive 2015 Nuclear Agreement in Vienna

Tehran assesses that progress has been made in the negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, the Iranian government said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Tehran assesses that progress has been made in the negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, the Iranian government said on Tuesday.

"During today's meeting of the Joint Commission, the head of the Iranian delegation outlined Iran's position on the nuclear JCPOA and the planned paths, having assessed the current negotiation process as progressing despite the difficulties and challenges," the Iranian government said on its information portal.

The JCPOA is a nuclear agreement concluded in 2015 between Iran, the P5+1 countries - comprising the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany - and the European Union. The agreement stipulates that Iran should maintain a peaceful nature of its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

While JCPOA was a priority of the Obama administration when it was concluded, the subsequent Trump administration withdrew the United States from the accord in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

With President Joe Biden assuming office in January, his administration has sought to revive the JCPOA with the ongoing negotiations in Vienna being a sign for those seeking to reach a deal once again.

The parties will continue negotiations next week, adding a third working group on the practical preparation of the measures necessary for the lifting of sanctions and the return of the United States to the nuclear agreement.