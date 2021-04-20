UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Says Progress Achieved In Negotiations To Revive 2015 Nuclear Agreement In Vienna

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:58 PM

Iran Says Progress Achieved in Negotiations to Revive 2015 Nuclear Agreement in Vienna

Tehran assesses that progress has been made in the negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, the Iranian government said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Tehran assesses that progress has been made in the negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, the Iranian government said on Tuesday.

"During today's meeting of the Joint Commission, the head of the Iranian delegation outlined Iran's position on the nuclear JCPOA and the planned paths, having assessed the current negotiation process as progressing despite the difficulties and challenges," the Iranian government said on its information portal.

The JCPOA is a nuclear agreement concluded in 2015 between Iran, the P5+1 countries - comprising the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany - and the European Union. The agreement stipulates that Iran should maintain a peaceful nature of its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

While JCPOA was a priority of the Obama administration when it was concluded, the subsequent Trump administration withdrew the United States from the accord in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

With President Joe Biden assuming office in January, his administration has sought to revive the JCPOA with the ongoing negotiations in Vienna being a sign for those seeking to reach a deal once again.

The parties will continue negotiations next week, adding a third working group on the practical preparation of the measures necessary for the lifting of sanctions and the return of the United States to the nuclear agreement.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Trump Germany Vienna Tehran Progress United Kingdom United States January 2015 2018 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Procter &amp; ..

31 minutes ago

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

1 hour ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

1 hour ago

South Africa's Cape Town blaze 'under control'

3 minutes ago

AS Roma slam 'closed' Super League system

3 minutes ago

NCM differs with Dr Shoaib Suddle's report on Mino ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.