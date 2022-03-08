UrduPoint.com

Iran Says Puts New Military Satellite In Orbit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2022 | 02:13 PM

Iran announced Tuesday it had successfully placed a military satellite in orbit, as talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers reach a critical stage

Tehran, March 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Iran announced Tuesday it had successfully placed a military satellite in orbit, as talks on reviving a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and major powers reach a critical stage.

"Iran's second military satellite -- named Nour-2 -- has been launched into space by the Qassed rocket of the aerospace wing of the Revolutionary Guards and successfully placed in orbit 500 kilometres (310 miles) above the Earth," the official IRNA news agency reported.

More Stories From World

