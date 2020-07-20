Iran says ready for dialogue with regional states over differences

Iran is ready for dialogue with the regional states to settle differences, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency on Monday

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Iran is ready for dialogue with the regional states to settle differences, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency on Monday.

The Islamic republic has always been ready for negotiations and cooperation with all regional countries including Saudi Arabia, Mousavi said in Baghdad during a Sunday visit to Iraq accompanying Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"Iran always seeks stability, security and peace in the region," said Mousavi, adding that negotiations would be the only way for restoration of stability and security and even economic prosperity in the region.

During the trip to Baghdad, Zarif held separate meetings with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein as well as a number of other senior political officials.

Zarif also urged for interaction among regional states and enhancement of comprehensive ties with the neighboring Iraq.