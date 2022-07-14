Iran Says Ready To Start New Negotiations Round With Saudi Arabia - Foreign Ministry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 01:10 PM
TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Iran is prepared to start a new round of negotiations with Saudi Arabia, Director-General of the Gulf region at the Iranian Foreign Ministry Alireza Enayati told Sputnik on Thursday.
"We have completed several arrangements and are ready for a new negotiations round with the Saudi side," Enayati said.